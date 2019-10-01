Home › Baghdad Post › Iraq suspends operations at consulate after diplomats arrested in Iran

Iraq suspends operations at consulate after diplomats arrested in Iran

2019/10/01 | 22:45



In remarks, Ahmed al-Sahaaf, a spokesperson for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, said "it was decided to suspend the operations at the Iraqi consulate in Mashhad after two Iraqi employees were beaten.”



On Saturday, the Iranian authorities in Mashhad city reportedly arrested two Iraqi diplomats, beat and held them in detention. No further details were provided.







However, the pair was later released without bail, the reports added.



"Baghdad is awaiting an explanation from Iran on the incident,” Sahaaf added.



