Iran vows to defend itself against 'cyber war' carried out by U.S.

2019/10/01 | 23:20



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran’s Passive Defense Organization chief has said that the United States “ has started its cyber war against Iran, describing this as a ‘strategic mistake’.In remarks on Tuesday, Gholamreza Jalali said Iran “decisively will resort to cyber defense.”On Sunday, Iran’s oil minister ordered Iran’s energy sector to be on high alert for “physical and cyber” attacks.In May, Jalali accused the U.S. of using “social media for media and psychological operations to Influence Iranians”.