Deadly riot in Syria’s Al Hol camp shows need for more international support: MSF

2019/10/01 | 23:55



There is little agreement on what to do with the camp’s residents. Many nations, notably European Union member states, have shown great reluctance to take back their nationals at the camp because of fears they pose a security threat.



According to Letta Tayler, a senior terrorism and counter-terrorism researcher at Human Rights Watch (HRW), the latest violent incident at Al Hol “underscores the urgent need for countries that practice rule of law to repatriate their citizens for rehabilitation, reintegration and, if appropriate, prosecution.”



“Outbreaks of violence at Al Hol should not overshadow the need to respond to the dire humanitarian crisis at the camp, where young children and women are suffering, and many are even dying from easily preventable diseases,” Tayler told Kurdistan 24.



She added that tensions could be defused by ensuring camp residents have “clean water, healthcare, and hopes their children can lead a better life back in their homelands.”



Mutlu Civiroglu, a Kurdish affairs expert who has visited the Syrian camp, said it would be in the best interest of each country to repatriate their citizens.



“Especially children and women; children who are also victims need to be rehabilitated. But the women need to pay for their crimes,” he told Kurdistan 24.



If countries are unwilling to pick up their citizens, it would be better for them to support the creation of an international court on the ground in Syria, Civiroglu added.



