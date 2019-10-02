عربي | كوردى


Iraq’s parliament calls for UN action on attacks on Popular Mobilization Forces

2019/10/02 | 01:40
Iraq’s parliamentary committee called on the government on Tuesday to file a complaint against Israel to the UN Security Council for targeting the Popular Mobilization Forces.Camps and weapons depots used by the mainly Shiite paramilitary force have been hit by a string of blasts since June.Unidentified planes launched an airstrike on an Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ camp on September 22, west of the country’s Al Anbar Governorate.





