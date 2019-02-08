عربي | كوردى
Jared Kushner to visit Middle East on peace plan's economic part
2019/02/08 | 13:35
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner will travel to at

least five Arab countries in late February to brief diplomats on the economic

portion of a long-awaited US peace proposal for the Middle East and seek their

support, officials said on Thursday, according to Reuters.Kushner, who is President Donald Trump’s influential

son-in-law, and Trump’s Middle East envoy, Jason Greenblatt, plan stops in

Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar on their

week-long trip, two senior White House officials said. They may add two other

countries to their itinerary.Kushner and Greenblatt, joined by State Department envoy

Brian Hook and Kushner aide Avi Berkowitz, will not brief the diplomats on the

“political component” of the peace plan, which covers all core issues of the

decades-old conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, the officials said.Instead, they will gauge the level of support for the

economic part of the plan, which is expected to include a combination of aid

and investment to help the Palestinian people, the officials said.“Jared is going to share elements of the economic plan to

the region. The economic plan only works if the region supports it,” said one

official who briefed a small group of reporters. “This is a very important part

of the overall equation.”Seeking regional support for the economic plan is a step on

the way to the eventual unveiling of Trump’s sweeping proposals to resolve the

Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The economic plan is widely expected to include

international funding proposals for the impoverished Gaza Strip.Officials said they realized that the Arab diplomats Kushner

meets will want to know elements of the political component before rendering a

judgment on the economic plan.“They’re not going to support the economic plan without

making sure they also support the political plan, and we recognize that. So the

support, I’m sure in some manner, will be conditioned on whether they are

comfortable with the political plan,” one official said.Release of the Trump peace plan was delayed after

Palestinians erupted in anger when Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of

Israel in December 2017.The current thinking among White House officials is that the

peace plan will be unveiled sometime after Israel holds elections on April 9

that will decide the fate of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.It is unclear how the US plan would deal with the sensitive

issue of Jerusalem. Palestinians want the city’s eastern part as their future

capital. Kushner is not visiting Israel on this trip, the officials said.Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has refused to talk

about any peace plan with the United States in the wake of Trump’s recognition

of Jerusalem, but White House officials hope that will change.“We hope Abbas reads the plan, judges it on its merits, and

comes to the table for negotiations after we release the plan. His people

deserve nothing less,” one official said.US officials, meanwhile, have been meeting with Palestinians

“from all walks of life” to keep lines of communication open, the official

said.

