UN expresses concern over violence in Iraq protests

2019/10/02 | 13:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Special Representative of the United Nations
Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, expressed her concern
over the violence practices during the recent protests in Baghdad and other provinces.
She called for calm and deeply regreted the casualties among both the
protesters and security forces.The Special Representative reaffirmed the right of Iraqi
people to protest saying, "Everyone has the right to speak freely, in
accordance with the law." Ms. Plasschaert urged the authorities to exercise restraint
in dealing with protests to ensure the safety of peaceful protesters while
upholding law and order and protecting the people, public and private property.Hundreds took to the streets of the capital and other Iraqi
provinces on Tuesday in the first major challenge to the government.Security forces fired tear gas and live rounds to disperse
the crowds, leaving one dead and 200 wounded in Baghdad and another protester
dead in the south, health officials said.The violence drew condemnation from President Barham Saleh,
who urged "restraint and the respect for the law"."Peaceful protest is a constitutional right granted to
citizens," he said late Tuesday.The demonstrators in Tahrir Square in the heart of Baghdad
voiced a range of grievances -- state corruption, failing public services,
unemployment and even the sidelining of a popular Iraqi general last week.Unusually for Iraq, no political faction had explicitly
called for the protest, which appeared to be largely spontaneous.By early evening, it had degenerated into violence, with
riot police using tear gas and water cannons and then opening fire with live
and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.Heavy gunfire could be heard into the night around Tahrir
Square. It was not clear if bullets were fired directly at protesters or into
the air.On Wednesday morning, Tahrir Square remained sealed off by a
heavy police presence.Parliament has ordered an investigation into the violence.
Its human rights committee has already criticized security forces for their
"suppression" of the demonstrations.
