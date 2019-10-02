Home
Iraq
Baghdad
Kirkuk
Kurdistan
Oil
Basra
Erbil
Mosul
Parliament
Government
ISIS
Videos
Photos
عربي
|
كوردى
Home
›
Relief Web
›
Jordan: Registered Persons of Concern Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Jordan (excluding SYR and IRQ) (30 September 2019)
Jordan: Registered Persons of Concern Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Jordan (excluding SYR and IRQ) (30 September 2019)
2019/10/02 | 14:25
(Hatha al-Youm |
Iraq News
)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Iraq, Jordan, Somalia, Sudan, Syrian Arab Republic, Yemen
All Text here: Relief Web ✓
TRENDING News
Baghdad
|
Ramadi
|
Kirkuk
|
Najaf
|
Basra
|
Erbil
|
Karbala
|
Diyala
|
Tikrit
|
sulaymaniyah
|
Dohuk
|
Maysan
|
Nasiriyah
|
Mosul
|
Diwaniya
|
Halabja
|
Babylon
|
Wasit
|
Muthanna
|
Baiji
|
Fallujah
|
Daesh
|
Tigris
|
Kurdistan
|
Iraq
|
Hashid
|
al-Baghdadi
|
Gold
|
Dinar
|
Weather
Latest News Today
Turkey threatens to set up ‘safe zone’ in Syria unilaterally
Jordan: Registered Iraqis in Jordan (30 September 2019)
Jordan: Registered Persons of Concern Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Jordan (30 September 2019)
UN expresses concern over violence during recent protests in Iraq
Turkey-backed Syrian opposition says Kurds represented in constitutional committee, rejects federalism
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW
Breaking News
Weather News
PKK News Now
Syria News
Iran News
Turkey News
Hatha al-Youm English |
Iraq news in english
© 2011-2019
Hatha al-Youm
Privacy
|
Contact Us
|
Who Us
|
Sitemap
|
English
|
Kurdish
|
Jobs