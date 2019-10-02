Terrorist ISIS group killed in Saladin

2019/10/02 | 17:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Iraqi Directorate of General Military Intelligence (DGMI) announced Wednesday the death of an ISIS terrorist operative and four of his associates in the Hamrin mountains of Saladin governorate.The Directorate said in a statement carried aired on Iraqi Alsumaria satellite News TV network "a special intelligence operation characterized by planning and precision managed to catch a terrorist group in the Hamrin mountain.”The operation was carried out by Detachment of Military Intelligence in the leadership of Saladin operations in cooperation with the brigade (88) Popular Mobilization and the participation of the army aviation.The statement added: "the operation resulted in killing two ISIS operatives, one of them is a leader named Talib Mahmoud Al Garw. Seven additions to the organization were destroyed.”
