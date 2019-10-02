Home › Baghdad Post › 8 Iraqi injured in second day of protests

At least eight protesters were wounded in the Zafaraniya district of southeast Baghdad when police and the army opened fire and launched tear gas canisters to disperse dozens of protesters, police sources said.







In northern Baghdad, about 200 protesters took to the streets of the Shaab district and blocked a key highway linking the capital to the northern cities.







Soldiers went into the area to disperse them, police and eyewitnesses said.







The main protest on Tuesday erupted in Baghdad, where one protester was killed, with some demonstrations taking place in other areas, including in the southern city of Nassiriya where a protester was also shot dead, according to police.







A government statement on Tuesday said 40 members of the security forces were among those injured and blamed “groups of inciting riots” for the violence.







The United Nations on Wednesday expressed concern over the violence and urged calm, with the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert reaffirming in a statement the right to protest.



