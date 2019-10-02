VIDEO: Protester hurls Molotov at Iraqi security during Baghdad protests

2019/10/02 | 17:55
An Iraqi protester flashes the v-sign during a demonstration against state corruption, Baghdad, Iraq, Oct. 2, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Ahmad al-Rubaye)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A video has emerged which shows a protestor hurling a Molotov cocktail at a member of Iraq’s security forces, engulfing him in flames, during violent protests in Baghdad on Tuesday.
The footage was recorded on a surveillance camera near Baghdad’s Tahrir Square where thousands of people marched the streets to protest corruption within governmental institutions.
In the video, an Iraqi security officer is seen approaching a crowd of civilians. As the officer advances, a protester jumps out from behind a dumpster on the street and tosses the Molotov at him.
The security member, engulfed in flames, then retreats toward his colleagues before dropping to the ground.
Kurdistan 24 could not verify the identity or condition of the security officer.
Iraq’s Ministry of Health said at least one person was killed and over 200 others injured, including members of the country’s security forces, during the protests.
Other reports suggested up to 10 people had died when protesters clashed with security.
Security forces had blocked all routes to the Tahrir Square in Baghdad, using tear gas and water hoses to disperse the crowds. Iraqi forces also reportedly used live ammunition against civilians.
Read More: At least 2 killed, over 200 wounded during protests in Baghdad
Iraq has one of the world’s largest oil reserves and is the second-largest oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
However, the embattled Middle Eastern nation continues to rank high on Transparency International’s list for corruption, fraud, and mismanagement of state institutions, some of the most significant challenges facing the country since the fall of the former regime in 2003.
