Home › Baghdad Post › PM Johnson says UK would leave EU by end of month, unless compromise reached

PM Johnson says UK would leave EU by end of month, unless compromise reached

2019/10/02 | 18:30



In a speech which focused mostly on domestic issues such as health, the economy and crime on Wednesday, Johnson spoke to party members, after expressing “love” for Europe. “We are coming out of the EU on October 31, come what may,” he said.



“We are tabling what I believe are constructive and reasonable proposals which provide a compromise for both sides,” Johnson added. “Let us be in no doubt that the alternative is no deal.”



Many diplomats fear the United Kingdom is heading towards a no-deal or another delay as they say the British proposals are not enough to get an agreement by Oct. 31. Johnson said further delay was “pointless and expensive”.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Britain would leave the European Union without a deal at the end of this month, unless the bloc compromised.In a speech which focused mostly on domestic issues such as health, the economy and crime on Wednesday, Johnson spoke to party members, after expressing “love” for Europe. “We are coming out of the EU on October 31, come what may,” he said.“We are tabling what I believe are constructive and reasonable proposals which provide a compromise for both sides,” Johnson added. “Let us be in no doubt that the alternative is no deal.”Many diplomats fear the United Kingdom is heading towards a no-deal or another delay as they say the British proposals are not enough to get an agreement by Oct. 31. Johnson said further delay was “pointless and expensive”.