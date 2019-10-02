Kurdistan Parliament delegation visits Seoul to discuss bilateral relations with South Korea

2019/10/02 | 19:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- “We extended our gratitude for the official invitation,” Hawrami told Kurdistan 24. “Furthermore, we briefly discussed recent developments in Kurdistan and the duties of its parliament members.”
“We requested the South Korean Parliament to strengthen ties with Kurdistan in terms of economy and encourage Korean companies to invest in the region,” he added.
According to Hawrami, further coordination and exchanges of experience between parliamentarians from both sides was another segment of the discussion.
The visit marks the first official invitation from South Korea to the Kurdistan Region’s Parliament to fortify relations and economic trade between the two sides.
The Kurdistan Parliament said in a statement that the visit is meant to help Erbil “familiarize itself with South Korea’s long parliamentary experience.”
South Korea has provided humanitarian assistance to the autonomous Kurdish region since 2014, including in the education, health, infrastructure, and economy sectors. Moreover, cooperation between Erbil and Seoul remain strong.
South Korea upgraded its representative office in Erbil to a Consulate-General in 2016.
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
