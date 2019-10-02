Home › Baghdad Post › Iraqi protesters storm into governors' offices of Was it, Babel, Dhi War

Iraqi protesters storm into governors' offices of Was it, Babel, Dhi War

2019/10/02 | 21:25



According to the latest updates, the protesters entered the governors' offices of Wasit, Babil, and Dhi Qar, while setting the building of Missan provincial council on fire.



One policeman was reportedly killed, while several protesters were injured on Wednesday during the clashes.



On Tuesday, the protesters gathered in Baghdad and other major cities, to demonstrate against the inefficient public services, high rate of unemployment, and government corruption.



The Iraqi Health Ministry confirmed that at least two protesters were killed, while 200 others were injured, 40 of them being from security personnel, during the demonstrations.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iraqi protesters have stormed three government facilities in different cities on Wednesday, as they took to streets in demonstration against corruption, unemployment and deteriorated services.According to the latest updates, the protesters entered the governors' offices of Wasit, Babil, and Dhi Qar, while setting the building of Missan provincial council on fire.One policeman was reportedly killed, while several protesters were injured on Wednesday during the clashes.On Tuesday, the protesters gathered in Baghdad and other major cities, to demonstrate against the inefficient public services, high rate of unemployment, and government corruption.The Iraqi Health Ministry confirmed that at least two protesters were killed, while 200 others were injured, 40 of them being from security personnel, during the demonstrations.