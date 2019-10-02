Syria’s Kurds protest 'exclusion' from UN-backed constitutional committee

2019/10/02 | 22:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Hundreds of Kurds demonstrated in northeast Syria in protest against “exclusion” from a United Nations-backed committee tasked with drafting a new constitution for the war-devastated country, according to news reports.
The demonstrators carried placards as they gathered in front of UN offices in the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli.“It’s our right to participate in the drafting of the constitution,” one of the signs read.
On September 23rd, The UN announced the long-awaited formation of the committee to include 150 members, split evenly between Syria’s government, the opposition and Syrian civil society.
Syria’s Kurds led the US-backed fight against IS in northern and eastern Syria, expelling the jihadist group from their last major redoubt in the country in March.
The war in Syria left more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since erupting in 2011
