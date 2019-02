Why Iran's hardliners just aggressively threatened Israel

2019/02/08 | 14:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Tom RoganIran'slatest threat to Israel is worth your attention. Coming from the head of Iran'snational security council, Ali Shamkhani, it represents the current thoughtprocess of the Iranian hardliner bloc under Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.Shamkhani is a longtime conservative who has been at thecornerstone of Iranian efforts to build a strategic deterrence capability via rangedmissile platforms and research of ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons. Andthe council chief's words were clear. The admiral warned Israel on Tuesday thatits "unacceptable" air strikes on Iranian missile forces in Syriawould meet a "crushing and proportional response." Shamkhani claimedany new Israeli air strikes would mean Iran giving "a lesson to the liarand criminal Israeli rulers." But there's a lot more going on here thansimple rhetoric. Shamkhani's words represent three different concerns of theIranian hardliners.First off, Shamkhani is showing that the hardliners are growingincreasingly impatient with the more-moderate Iranian political blocaligned under President Hassan Rouhani. Shamkhani's central concern here is thecontinuing impact of U.S. sanctions in strangling the Iranian economy. Thathurts the hardliners because they control vast swathes of the Iranian economy.And with U.S. sanctions deterring European companies from investing in Iran,Shamkhani and company's wallets are shrinking.But the hardliners also know that the last thing the Rouhanibloc wants is a showdown with Israel that isolates them from the rest of theworld and buries any near-term opportunity to placate Iran's young, generallymoderate population. In that sense, Shamkhani's threats represent a petulantmessage to the Rouhani bloc of "give me my money or I'll go nuts," asmuch as they do a threat to Israel proper.The hardliners are also furious that Israel has been able todegrade their surface-to-surface missile capability in Syria. Designed toprovide deep penetration of Israeli territory and strike Haifa, Jerusalem, orTel Aviv, those missiles are the cornerstone of Iran's warfighting capability.But both Iran and Israel know the latter's Iron Dome missile defense system isimperfect when faced with multiple simultaneous launches. Correspondingly, theIsraeli air force has spent the past five years attacking stocks ofthe most powerful Iranian missiles. Shamkhani's threats thus represent adesperate Iranian warning to Israel to suspend these strikes.But while he's a hardliner, Shamkhani is also a realist whopreviously presided over a failed outreach effort with Saudi Arabia. Theadmiral doesn't want to force the issue here because he knows Iran wouldlose a war with Israel. He's hoping upcoming Israeli elections will deterPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from taking new action in fear of Iranianreprisals.Then, there's Russia.Because the hardliners are infuriated with Russia for failing todeter or defeat Israeli strikes on Syrian soil. The key here is that Russia hasfailed to utilize its advanced S-400 air defense network to engage Israeliwarplanes entering Syrian airspace to strike Iranian missile units. Yet, thatchoice has been an easy one for President Vladimir Putin. Putin wants a stable,constructive relationship with Israel and knows that the Israelis regard Iran'smissile deployments in Syria as a red line. Were he to activate the S-400system in defense of Syria, Putin knows the Israelis would destroy it.But there's another factor at play here. As Russia consolidatesBashar Assad's Syrian regime and prepares for the final showdown withanti-regime rebels in Idlib, Putin is looking to capitalize on the prestigethat saving Assad has afforded him. That means using his successful defense ofAssad to persuade Middle Eastern nations that he can better serve theirinterests than the U.S. can.Putin wants to foster this understanding so that the Saudis andEmiratis buy tens of billions of dollars in Russian arms in return for Russia'sconstraint of Iran. Of course, the Saudis are in a vicious ideological strugglewith Iran, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has no interest in seeing Iranprotected. At the margin of Iranian expansionism and Saudi concern, Putin'sinterests are poorly served by granting a defense envelope to Iran.Ultimately, then, what we're seeing from Iran is a wailing cryin the encroaching political darkness. The regime is under immense economic andmilitary pressure, and its means of projecting power against its mortal enemyis being consistently depleted.