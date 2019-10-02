Home › Baghdad Post › Defense Ministry orders troops to be on high alert as protests continue

Defense Ministry orders troops to be on high alert as protests continue

2019/10/02 | 22:35



Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari ordered the forces to be ready to protect the country's public offices and foreign diplomatic buildings in Iraq.



The minister also asked them to have self-restraint towards the protesters in any possible incidents.



Thousands of people have taken to streets in Baghdad and other major cities since Tuesday, protesting against the poor public services, high rate of unemployment, and government corruption.



According to some reports, protesters have entered Baghdad International Airport on Wednesday. No further details are available.



