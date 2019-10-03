Syrian Kurds protest ‘unjust’ exclusion from constitutional committee

2019/10/03 | 02:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Protesters carried placards criticizing their exclusion from the committee and condemning the UN and the international community.
“We will not abide by a constitution we didn’t participate in its drafting,” one sign read.
Most demonstrators carried photos of their martyrs who fought and died while fighting the so-called Islamic State in Syria.
“We ask for our rights, we don’t ask to take others’ rights,” an elderly woman said while carrying the photo of her son who lost his life in the fight against the terror group.
“We sacrificed the blood of our sons and daughters to defend Syria,” she cried.
Another man chanted: “11,500 martyrs [from this region] fought and died for the country, and there are also 24,000 injured and disabled who fought for the country.”
Additionally, officials of the self-administration say the current constitutional committee does not represent all of the Syrian people, especially the roughly five million people in northeast Syria who do not have representatives in the current committee.
“As the Kurds and other components of this region are not included, the Syrian crisis will be prolonged and exacerbated,” an official participating in the protest said.
Dozens of signs also read “No to New Lausanne Treaty,” referring to the Treaty of Lausanne (1923) when the Kurdish territory in the Middle East was partitioned between Turkey, the French mandate of Syria, the British mandate of Iraq, and Iran.
