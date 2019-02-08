Iran reveals missile, shows off underground factory

2019/02/08 | 14:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards inaugurated a surface-to-surface
ballistic missile with a range of 1,000 km (621 miles), the semi-official Fars
news agency reported on Thursday, according to Reuters, ignoring demands
Western demands that Tehran halt its missile program.Fars published pictures of an underground missile factory
called “underground city”, saying the “Dezful” missile was a version of the
Zolfaghar missile that has a 700 km range and a 450 kg (992 lb) warhead.Iran says it has missiles with the range of up to 2,000 km,
which puts Israel and US military bases in the region within reach.The EU has stepped up criticism of Iran’s ballistic missiles
program, while the block remains committed to a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran
and major powers.A 2015 UN resolution that enshrines the nuclear deal “called
upon” Iran to refrain for up to eight years from work on ballistic missiles
designed to deliver nuclear weapons. Some states argue that the language does
not make it obligatory.President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal last
year and reimposed sanctions on Iran. The EU has been trying to save the
nuclear accord.
