Iran reveals missile, shows off underground factory
2019/02/08 | 14:10
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards inaugurated a surface-to-surface

ballistic missile with a range of 1,000 km (621 miles), the semi-official Fars

news agency reported on Thursday, according to Reuters, ignoring demands

Western demands that Tehran halt its missile program.Fars published pictures of an underground missile factory

called “underground city”, saying the “Dezful” missile was a version of the

Zolfaghar missile that has a 700 km range and a 450 kg (992 lb) warhead.Iran says it has missiles with the range of up to 2,000 km,

which puts Israel and US military bases in the region within reach.The EU has stepped up criticism of Iran’s ballistic missiles

program, while the block remains committed to a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran

and major powers.A 2015 UN resolution that enshrines the nuclear deal “called

upon” Iran to refrain for up to eight years from work on ballistic missiles

designed to deliver nuclear weapons. Some states argue that the language does

not make it obligatory.President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal last

year and reimposed sanctions on Iran. The EU has been trying to save the

nuclear accord.

