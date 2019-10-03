Baghdad declares curfew ‘until further notice’ amid raging nationwide protests

2019/10/03 | 05:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – As anti-government protests spread nationwide for a second day, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi late on Wednesday declared a curfew over the capital of Baghdad, with some provincial governors taking similar measures.
Massive demonstrations took place in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Tuesday and continued on Wednesday across several provinces, with protestors demanding job opportunities, improved public services, and an end to institutional corruption.
A total of five individuals have been killed and close to 200 others injured as protests escalated into confrontations between security forces and civilians.
Official data from the health ministry indicates that protests are ongoing in nine provinces in Iraq, including Baghdad, Dhi Qar, Maysan, Najaf, Basra, Babylon, Karbala, Wasit, and Qadissiya. Demonstrations in Kirkuk began on Wednesday evening.
The Maysan governorate building was reportedly set on fire after protestors entered the facility. The incident led to riot police using tear gas, water hoses and firing live rounds into the air to disperse the crowd.
Maysan protestors have also reportedly torched the offices of several political parties, most notable among them those belonging to militia groups such as the Badr Organization and Asaib Ahl al-Haq.
Abdul Mahdi held an urgent national security council meeting on Wednesday to address the situation. Baghdad suspended public work and schools for Thursday and tightened security measures in the Green Zone.
The government also cut internet access across the southern provinces, according to Reuters. In a statement late Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister also announced a curfew in Baghdad effective 5 a.m. Thursday “until further notice.”
Government employees in the health, electricity, and water resources departments would continue their work in the national capital. Movement to and from airports would be permitted, the Prime Minister’s statement added.
The provincial capitals of Nassiriya, Amara and Hilla also declared a state of curfew following Baghdad, Reuters reported.
Editing by Nadia Riva
