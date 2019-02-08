Kurdistan and Iran to exchange prisoners on Monday

2019/02/08 | 14:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region —The Kurdistan Region and Iran will swap hundreds of prisoners on Monday following a recent visit by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.“We, as the representative of the Kurdistan Regional Government in Iran, are aware that Iranian prisoners in the Kurdistan Region and Kurdistan Region’s prisoners in Iran will be exchanged and have their future determined,” Nazim Dabagh, KRG’s Representative to Iran told Rudaw.The process will take place on Monday. Erbil will hand over 130 prisoners to Iran, but the number of Kurdistan Region’s residents to be handed over is unknown yet, Dabagh added.During a visit in January, Zarif called for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to hand over Iranians in the prisons of the Kurdistan Region.Sarkawt Ahmed, the spokesperson for Sulaimani’s police, confirmed that the exchange will take place. “Along the same lines, Iran will hand over inmates who are the citizens of the Kurdistan Region and have been imprisoned for different reasons,” Ahmed added.It is not clear what prompted Zarif’s request. The Kurdistan Region and Iran enjoy neighborly and trade relations.Such prisoner exchanges have previously occurred between the two countries.
