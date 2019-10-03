Home › kurdistan 24 › US-led coalition emphasizes right to self-defense following violence in Baghdad

US-led coalition emphasizes right to self-defense following violence in Baghdad

2019/10/03 | 13:45



“The Coalition is monitoring reports of protests. We call on all sides to reduce tensions and reject violence. The loss of life and injuries—among civilians and Iraqi Security Forces—is deeply concerning,” Colonel Myles B. Caggins III, Coalition Spokesman said.



The US military official affirmed that the coalition believes “that peaceful, public rallies are a fundamental element of all democracies; there is no place for violence in those demonstrations,” before adding “We rely on protection from Iraqi Security Forces.”



On Thursday morning, explosions hit the fortified International Zone that hosts diplomatic missions, also known as the Green Zone, the US-led coalition said.



Reuters also reported that witnesses late Wednesday night heard a blast coming from the Green Zone.



Iraqi Security forces are reportedly investigating the incident.



“We appreciate the ISF’s [Iraqi Security Forces] rapid response. No Coalition facility was struck. Coalition troops always reserve the right to defend ourselves, attacks on our personnel will not be tolerated,” Colonel Myles B. Caggins III warned.



“The Coalition is here at the invitation of the Government of Iraq, and we continue to support them in the mission to defeat Daesh (Islamic State) remnants and achieve long-term regional security.”



Massive demonstrations took place in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Tuesday and continued on Wednesday across several provinces, with protestors demanding job opportunities, improved public services, and an end to institutional corruption.



As anti-government protests spread nationwide for a second day, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi late on Wednesday declared a curfew over the capital of Baghdad. The Iraqi government has also cut internet access and blocked social media applications.



A total of five individuals have been killed and close to 200 others injured as protests escalated into confrontations between security forces and civilians.



Iraqi political scientist Harith Hasan al-Qarawee wrote on his Twitter account that “although Adil Abdul Mahdi should not be blamed for the structural problems that led to this wave of Iraq protests, he is no longer in a position to respond constructively to them.”



“He represents an unhelpful combination,” Qarawee argued.



Fanar Haddad, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, also took to Twitter to warn that “the unnecessarily heavy-handed security response risks turning Baghdad protests into riots.” He described the federal government of Iraq’s response as a “criminally irresponsible overreaction.”



As of right now, the anti-corruption protests show no sign of stopping despite security measures taken by Baghdad.



