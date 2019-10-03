عربي | كوردى


Iraq Gov’t Cuts off Internet Nationwide amid Fears of mass Massacre

Iraq Gov’t Cuts off Internet Nationwide amid Fears of mass Massacre
2019/10/03 | 14:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iraq’s government cut off internet access nationwide,

imposed curfews and declared a state of emergency on Thursday amid widespread

protests aimed at toppling the country’s regime.12 people were killed and more than 400 were wounded in the

largest demonstration In Iraq's modern history against Prime Minister Adel

Abdul Mahdi's government.The government also blocked social media platforms Facebook,

Twitter, and Instagram, as well as messaging application WhatsApp across

Iraq.                   

                 A police officer and another protester were killed on

Wednesday night in southern Iraq, a health official said, bringing the death

toll in two days of violent protests to seven.Domestic instability could prove to be the final nail in the

coffin of Abdul Mahdi's fragile coalition government, sworn in last year as a

compromise between rival factions after an inconclusive election.Counter-terrorism troops were deployed to Baghdad airport

where its men fired live ammunition and tear gas at protesters, preventing them

from storming the facility.It is noteworthy that a number of Iraqi Provinces are

witnessing demonstrations since Tuesday, especially the capital, Baghdad. The

angry demonstrations against corruption were renewed this morning to demand

reform.US Department of State has shortly announced that they

are closely following up the development of demonstrations in Iraq, and calling

on all parties in Iraq to stop the tensionMeanwhile, Iraqi National Security Council confirmed the

right of citizens to express their demands, rejecting using acts of sabotage.It added that all government efforts will be harnessed to

meet demonstrators’ demandsHigh alertOn the other hand, Iraqi government sources announced that

all Iraqi forces are on high alert to counter the growing number of protesters

using live bullets and tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Baghdad.Hundreds of anti-riot forces deployed in Tahrir Square and

main roads to prevent large protests.Despite the massive security measures, hundreds of

protesters continued to take to the streets, and set fire to tires and garbage

containers, in addition to attempting to storm the local government building in

Najaf City.Iraq is now facing a new period of political instability

that led the deterioration of economic and social conditionsDemands of ProtestersThe protests, organized on social media, started in Tahrir

Square on Tuesday, initially driven by economy woes. They began peacefully,

calling for an end to corruption, improved basic services and more jobs. But

they soon turned violent after security forces fought back demonstrators with

water cannons, tear gas and live ammunition.The protests appear to be spontaneous and without political

leadership, organized by people on social media against corruption and lack of

basic services, such as electricity and water.
All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW