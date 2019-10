Iraq Gov’t Cuts off Internet Nationwide amid Fears of mass Massacre

2019/10/03 | 14:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraq’s government cut off internet access nationwide,imposed curfews and declared a state of emergency on Thursday amid widespreadprotests aimed at toppling the country’s regime.12 people were killed and more than 400 were wounded in thelargest demonstration In Iraq's modern history against Prime Minister AdelAbdul Mahdi's government.The government also blocked social media platforms Facebook,Twitter, and Instagram, as well as messaging application WhatsApp acrossIraq.A police officer and another protester were killed onWednesday night in southern Iraq, a health official said, bringing the deathtoll in two days of violent protests to seven.Domestic instability could prove to be the final nail in thecoffin of Abdul Mahdi's fragile coalition government, sworn in last year as acompromise between rival factions after an inconclusive election.Counter-terrorism troops were deployed to Baghdad airportwhere its men fired live ammunition and tear gas at protesters, preventing themfrom storming the facility.It is noteworthy that a number of Iraqi Provinces arewitnessing demonstrations since Tuesday, especially the capital, Baghdad. Theangry demonstrations against corruption were renewed this morning to demandreform.US Department of State has shortly announced that theyare closely following up the development of demonstrations in Iraq, and callingon all parties in Iraq to stop the tensionMeanwhile, Iraqi National Security Council confirmed theright of citizens to express their demands, rejecting using acts of sabotage.It added that all government efforts will be harnessed tomeet demonstrators’ demandsHigh alertOn the other hand, Iraqi government sources announced thatall Iraqi forces are on high alert to counter the growing number of protestersusing live bullets and tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Baghdad.Hundreds of anti-riot forces deployed in Tahrir Square andmain roads to prevent large protests.Despite the massive security measures, hundreds ofprotesters continued to take to the streets, and set fire to tires and garbagecontainers, in addition to attempting to storm the local government building inNajaf City.Iraq is now facing a new period of political instabilitythat led the deterioration of economic and social conditionsDemands of ProtestersThe protests, organized on social media, started in TahrirSquare on Tuesday, initially driven by economy woes. They began peacefully,calling for an end to corruption, improved basic services and more jobs. Butthey soon turned violent after security forces fought back demonstrators withwater cannons, tear gas and live ammunition.The protests appear to be spontaneous and without politicalleadership, organized by people on social media against corruption and lack ofbasic services, such as electricity and water.