Iraq Gov’t Cuts off Internet Nationwide amid Fears of mass Massacre

2019/10/03 | 14:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraq’s government cut off internet access nationwide,
imposed curfews and declared a state of emergency on Thursday amid widespread
protests aimed at toppling the country’s regime.12 people were killed and more than 400 were wounded in the
largest demonstration In Iraq's modern history against Prime Minister Adel
Abdul Mahdi's government.The government also blocked social media platforms Facebook,
Twitter, and Instagram, as well as messaging application WhatsApp across
Iraq.
A police officer and another protester were killed on
Wednesday night in southern Iraq, a health official said, bringing the death
toll in two days of violent protests to seven.Domestic instability could prove to be the final nail in the
coffin of Abdul Mahdi's fragile coalition government, sworn in last year as a
compromise between rival factions after an inconclusive election.Counter-terrorism troops were deployed to Baghdad airport
where its men fired live ammunition and tear gas at protesters, preventing them
from storming the facility.It is noteworthy that a number of Iraqi Provinces are
witnessing demonstrations since Tuesday, especially the capital, Baghdad. The
angry demonstrations against corruption were renewed this morning to demand
reform.US Department of State has shortly announced that they
are closely following up the development of demonstrations in Iraq, and calling
on all parties in Iraq to stop the tensionMeanwhile, Iraqi National Security Council confirmed the
right of citizens to express their demands, rejecting using acts of sabotage.It added that all government efforts will be harnessed to
meet demonstrators’ demandsHigh alertOn the other hand, Iraqi government sources announced that
all Iraqi forces are on high alert to counter the growing number of protesters
using live bullets and tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Baghdad.Hundreds of anti-riot forces deployed in Tahrir Square and
main roads to prevent large protests.Despite the massive security measures, hundreds of
protesters continued to take to the streets, and set fire to tires and garbage
containers, in addition to attempting to storm the local government building in
Najaf City.Iraq is now facing a new period of political instability
that led the deterioration of economic and social conditionsDemands of ProtestersThe protests, organized on social media, started in Tahrir
Square on Tuesday, initially driven by economy woes. They began peacefully,
calling for an end to corruption, improved basic services and more jobs. But
they soon turned violent after security forces fought back demonstrators with
water cannons, tear gas and live ammunition.The protests appear to be spontaneous and without political
leadership, organized by people on social media against corruption and lack of
basic services, such as electricity and water.
