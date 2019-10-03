Yemeni minister slams Iran for admitting support for Houthis

2019/10/03 | 17:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar Al-Iryani has slammed Iran for its support of the Houthis after Tehran admitted its backing of the militia.
“The Iranian regime controls the political and military decision and manages the [Houthi] militia to carry out its agenda and provides it with ballistic missiles, drones, weapons, experts in military industries, mines and improvised explosive devices,” Al-Iryani said.
The minister called on the international community to pressure the Iranian regime to stop all forms of support it provides to the Houthi militia.
Earlier this week, Iran’s Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri declared that the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) offer ‘advisory and intellectual’ support to the Houthi militias in Yemen. However, he denied claims that Iran had sent missiles and arms to the Houthis.
