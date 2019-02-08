Long lines to buy meat illustrate Iran’s economic woes

2019/02/08 | 14:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- In the frigid air of a Tehran winter, a mother of two stands
in a long line of shoppers waiting for the chance to buy discounted meat at a
store supported by Iran’s government.“Yesterday, after nearly two hours in the line, the
shopkeeper said: ‘It is finished, try another day,’” Zahra Akrami said
recently. “And now I am here again.”Her struggle represents the economic paradox that faces Iran
as it marks the 40th anniversary of its Iranian Revolution, AP reported.Despite holding some of the world’s largest proven deposits
of oil and natural gas, Iran has seen a return to long lines for food — a sight
once seen during the 1980s, when it was at war with Iraq. Inflation continues
to rise as its currency, the rial, depreciates. University graduates are unable
to find jobs.Part of the economic challenges stem from the re-imposition
of US sanctions that had been lifted under the nuclear deal Iran struck with
world powers. Those sanctions have returned after President Donald Trump
decided to pull America out of the accord.But other problems persist, some dating back to policies
instituted after the Iranian Revolution in 1979.That revolt wouldn’t have been possible without impoverished
Iranians rising up against Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. His land reforms saw
poorer rural residents move to the cities and become fresh recruits for the
revolution. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s calls for supporting the poor struck
a populist tone among the struggling masses, as well as with the leftists who
helped overthrow a regime that spent billions on US weapons.Immediately after the revolution, Iran nationalized its oil
industry, its main source of hard currency. Its new leaders also seized
industries tied to the shah or companies of those who fled the country. Shiite
charitable trusts, known as bonyads, also amassed vast holdings, as has Iran’s
paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.Today, economists consider Iran’s a “transition” economy,
meaning it is shifting from state control to being driven by a free market.
However, some firms that moved into private ownership have seen the businesses
collapse, leaving workers without pensions and fueling some sporadic protests.“No week comes to an end without the closure of 10 to 50
companies,” said Masoud Khansari, the head of Tehran’s Chamber of Commerce.
“Last year, 800 out of 1,500 contractor companies in the oil sector collapsed.”Iran’s oil industry never fully recovered from a strike that
paralyzed it before the shah’s departure. Prior to the revolution, Iran pumped
about 6 million barrels of oil a day. In January, it pumped 2.7 million.There are bright spots. Iran’s per capita income has more
than doubled since the revolution to $4,838 in 2018. Iran has more than 100,000
locally trained doctors and 18,000 medical centers, and it produces 95 percent
of its own medicine, according to government statistics. Life expectancy is
around 75, as opposed to about 57 before the revolution. Nearly every Iranian
can read.But for the average person, the only numbers they really
care about are those at the cash register at neighborhood grocery stores.“Unfortunately, high prices have become crippling for
people,” lawmaker Mohammad Reza Sabaghian said. “Some goods have seen up to a
200 percent increase in prices.”Staples like meat have grown more expensive. Lamb has
reached to nearly $5 a pound, up from $3. Chicken is 70 cents a pound, up from
40 cents.Analysts suspect part of the problem may be the US
sanctions. As the rial falls, livestock breeders likely want the hard currency
they can get selling the meat in neighboring countries. Iran produces nearly 90
percent of its domestic demand for meat, but it imports related items like
medicine and corn.The meat crisis has become a cudgel for government
hard-liners who are eager to weaken the administration of President Hassan
Rouhani, a relatively moderate cleric within the theocracy. State television
repeatedly broadcasts stories about long lines at government-subsidized grocery
stores, with those waiting criticizing Rouhani’s administration.“The bones of the people are shattering under pressure of
poverty,” said Kazem Sedighi, an adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei.In a dig at Rouhani, Sedighi added, “Economic problems
exist, but some officials are careless about the problems.”Part of Rouhani’s problem is Washington and the sanctions it
restored in November. Germany, France and Britain, which have worked to preserve
the nuclear deal, announced earlier this month that they have established a new
system so their companies can continue trading with Iran without incurring US
penalties for doing so.However, that system has yet to come into effect, and the
strains on Iran are clear. Efforts to import government-subsidized meat from
abroad through the military saw a cargo plane crash in January, killing 15
people.Yet the lines at stores continue daily.“Every day, the radio and TV are reporting about the trial
of those officials who took public funds for themselves, but there’s no change
in our life,” said Assad Azari, a 63-year-old retired teacher and father of
three waiting in line. “We poor people shouldn’t have to wait hours for two
kilos (4.4 pounds) of budget meat.”
