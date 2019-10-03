Home › Baghdad Post › Curfew imposed in Najaf, Maysan until further notice

Curfew imposed in Najaf, Maysan until further notice

2019/10/03 | 18:25



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The Iraqi security authorities imposed a curfew in Najaf andMaysan cities.The curfew has been in effect since 3 pm until furthernotice.So far, at least 21 people have been reported killed andhundreds have been wounded since the violence and clashes between securityforces and anti-government demonstrators first erupted on Tuesday.In a desperate attempt to quell the protests, which were inpart spurred by woes over deteriorating economy and lack of jobs and services,authorities have cut Internet access across much of Iraq.Before dawn, explosions were heard inside Baghdad’s heavilyfortified Green Zone, home to government offices and foreign embassies. TheU.S.-led coalition said an investigation is underway, adding that no coalitionforces or assets were hit.