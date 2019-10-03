عربي | كوردى


Curfew imposed in Najaf, Maysan until further notice

2019/10/03 | 18:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Iraqi security authorities imposed a curfew in Najaf and

Maysan cities.



The curfew has been in effect since 3 pm until further

notice.So far, at least 21 people have been reported killed and

hundreds have been wounded since the violence and clashes between security

forces and anti-government demonstrators first erupted on Tuesday.



In a desperate attempt to quell the protests, which were in

part spurred by woes over deteriorating economy and lack of jobs and services,

authorities have cut Internet access across much of Iraq.Before dawn, explosions were heard inside Baghdad’s heavily

fortified Green Zone, home to government offices and foreign embassies. The

U.S.-led coalition said an investigation is underway, adding that no coalition

forces or assets were hit.

