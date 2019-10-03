Home › Iraq News › New Generation Movement leader calls for protests in Iraqi Kurdistan

New Generation Movement leader calls for protests in Iraqi Kurdistan

2019/10/03 | 18:25



SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Responding to the ongoing anti-corruption protests in Baghdad and southern Iraq, President of the New Generation Movement Shaswar Abdulwahid said on Wednesday that residents in Erbil, Sulaimani, Duhok, and Halabja governorates should also take to the streets.



“In the Kurdistan region, there are poor living conditions, theft of the country’s fortune by officials, injustice, and lack of services. They [officials] do not pay the salaries of their employees and the people and workers are in a bad condition in the market,” Abdulwahid said.



“Our youths are jobless. We have more than two million of jobless youths aged between 18 and 25 and almost 200,000 graduates from universities and institutes are jobless and unemployed and they do not know what to do next,” he claimed.























He accused the Kurdish region’s officials of appropriating the wealth of the people in order to “enrich their children and themselves.”



Abdulwahid also criticized the Iraqi Kurdistan region’s ruling parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), for the situation in Kirkuk.



“Despite demolishing and abandoning Kirkuk, both ruling parties are still after the oil there and think only of how to recapture the oil of Bay Hassan and Havana [oilfields]…not how to please the people of Kirkuk.”



“If people do not rise and and call for their rights now, when will they?” Abdulwahid asked rhetorically.



“I am with you and ready to take to the streets and ask for the rights of our country’s deprived people and we should altogether support believe in ourselves and each other,” Abdulwahid said.



“Teachers, workers, employees, unemployed, poor and middle classes, intellectuals and ordinary people should support each other and take to the street.”



“The PUK and the KDP believe that the people will not do anything and will not protest, but our going to the streets and sitting in the street will be a clear message to the authority and will bring big changes afterwards.”



