U.S. embassy urges employees to leave Iraq amid mass protests

2019/10/03 | 23:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The U.S. embassy in Baghdad has urged its employees to leave Iraq immediately in the wake of recent protests staged across several provinces that left people killed and wounded.
In remarks, the embassy said instructions were issued to employees to leave each of Baghdad and Erbil immediately.
Thousands of protesters took to streets in central Baghdad on Tuesday against deteriorated services, unemployment and corruption.
Consequently, the federal government imposed curfew starting 5 AM on Thursday until further notice.
