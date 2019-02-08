Guantanamo prison looms as option as ISIS fight ends

2019/02/08 | 15:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Guantanamo Bay detention center would receive new
prisoners for the first time in more than a decade under one option being
considered as the US withdraws its forces from Syria and works to resolve the
fate of hundreds of captured suspected ISIS fighters, officials say, according to AP.US-backed Syrian fighters have custody of nearly 1,000
suspected ISIS fighters who the State Department said should be sent back to
their home countries and prosecuted. The Syrian fighters have warned they may
not be able to continue to hold the ISIS fighters after the withdrawal of
American forces from Syria ordered by President Donald Trump in December.If they can’t be repatriated, though, the detention center
on the US base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, could be used to hold them “where
lawful and appropriate,” the State Department said Thursday.“The Administration’s National Strategy for Counterterrorism
makes very clear that Law of Armed Conflict detention, including at Guantanamo,
remains an important and effective counterterrorism tool,” it said in a
statement to The Associated Press in response to questions about the prisoners.Trump had said in his first State of the Union last year
that he would use Guantanamo “in many cases” to detain prisoners as part of the
fight against ISIS and al-Qaeda. As a candidate, when asked about what he would
do with the controversial detention center, he said he would “load it up with
some bad dudes.”But the administration has not added any prisoners to the
detention center that President Barack Obama sought to close and officials say
that sending suspected ISIS fighters back to their homelands remains the
preferred choice.“Repatriating foreign terrorist fighters to their countries
of origin and ensuring they are prosecuted and detained is the best solution to
prevent them from returning to the battlefield,” the State Department said.A US official said Guantanamo is the “option of last
resort.” The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the US has
identified about 50 people among the more than 900 held by Syrian forces as
“high value” suspects that could be transported to Guantanamo if they are not
repatriated.Sending ISIS prisoners to Guantanamo would open up new legal
challenges, according to experts.The US is allowed to detain al-Qaeda and “associated forces”
at Guantanamo under the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force. But
whether ISIS group fighters meets that criteria is an untested question, said Robert
Chesney, a national security law professor at the University of Texas.“No court has ever once had the case and the executive
branch for many years has really not wanted the court to answer that question,”
Chesney said.The US began holding prisoners suspected of links to al-Qaeda
and the Taliban in January 2002, drawing intense international criticism for
holding men indefinitely without charge amid reports of mistreatment at the
isolated base on the southeastern tip of Cuba.Guantanamo held nearly 700 prisoners at its peak in the
summer of 2003. Amid legal challenges and international pressure, more than 500
were released under President George W. Bush. Obama viewed the detention center
as a waste of money that damaged America’s reputation and ordered it closed but
was blocked by Congress.There are now 40 prisoners held, including nine who have
been charged and are facing trial by military commission in proceedings that
have dragged on for years.From a purely practical standpoint, US military officials
have said they could accommodate additional prisoners at the base.The forces overseeing Guantanamo prison say the prison can
hold 40 more people “with no additional staffing” and the facility could
accommodate 200 more inmates total, “with minimal adjustments to current
infrastructure and manpower,” said Navy Cdr. Adam Bashaw, a spokesman for the
military task force that runs the detention center.
