Iraqi forces fire at protesters in Baghdad after PM pledges vague reform

BAGHDAD,— Police shot at a small group of protesters in Baghdad on Friday after three deadly days of anti-government unrest and Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said no “magic solution” was available, pledging vague reform that are unlikely to placate Iraqis.



The Iraqi capital was mostly quiet ahead of Muslim Friday prayers. An ongoing curfew, defied by thousands of demonstrators on Thursday, saw army and special forces deploy around central squares and streets.



Earlier on Friday, Abdul-Mahdi sent a message to anti-government protesters, saying their “legitimate demands” have been heard and urging them to go home while also comparing security measures imposed in the wake of this week’s violence to “bitter medicine” that needs to be swallowed.























Since Tuesday, security forces have fired live rounds and tear gas every day to disperse the protesters, leaving 33 people dead and hundreds wounded.



Several thousand Iraqi protesters faced off against security forces in central Baghdad on Thursday, the third day of mass rallies that have left 19 dead as they the country’s south.



Defying a curfew in place since dawn, they arrived by truckfuls at the capital’s oil and industry ministry to protest against corruption, unemployment and poor services.



The apparently leaderless movement has posed the biggest challenge yet to Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi, who has been in power for less than a year.



The embattled premier ordered a ban on all movement in Baghdad starting at 5:00 am (0200 GMT) Thursday, but it was almost immediately defied by small groups of protesters.



The crowds swelled in the afternoon and pledged to march to the capital’s emblematic Tahrir (Liberation) Square.



Most demonstrators carried the Iraqi tricolour while others brandished flags bearing the name of Hussein, the Prophet Mohammed’s grandson and a revered figure in Shiite Islam, an AFP photographer said.



Riot police and army troops linked arms around ministries and other government buildings, firing tear gas and live rounds into the air in a bid to push the crowds back.



“We will sacrifice our souls and our blood for you, Iraq!” demonstrators chanted.



The protests began Tuesday in Baghdad but have since spread across the mainly Shiite south, including the provinces of Dhi Qar, Missan, Najaf, Basra, Wasit and Babylon.



Several cities have imposed curfews, but protesters flooded the streets regardless.



The Kurdish northern regions and Sunni western provinces, meanwhile, have remained relatively calm.



