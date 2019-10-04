Kurdistan rejects call from Iraqi federal government to suspend Internet: ministry

2019/10/04 | 13:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A demonstrator gestures as he stands close to burning tires blocking a road, during a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq, October 2, 2019. Photo: Reuters
HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The Kurdistan regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Transportation and Communications said on Thursday that it had rejected a call by the federal government to cut off the internet in the Kurdistan region.
In response to deadly protests rocking Baghdad and several southern Iraqi cities, the federal government cut off access to the internet on Wednesday.
After a 28-hour block, internet access briefly returned for several hours overnight, but appears to have been cut off again, according to NGO Netblocks.
Access in the Kurdistan region remained active. The Kurdish region’s network and connection to international communications infrastructure is separate from the one in southern and central Iraq.
A spokesperson for the ministry in Erbil said that the federal Ministry of Communications had called on them to suspend internet access and social networks.
“The [KRG] Ministry of Transportation and Communications is committed to the [KRG] Council of Ministers’ decision that the contracts of the internet services are taken by the Kurdistan regional Government, not Baghdad,” the statement said.
Internet access has been cut off across much of Iraq including the capital Baghdad with connectivity falling below 70%, internet blockage observatory NetBlocks said, amid renewed anti-government protests that turned violent and spread nationwide.
Earlier on Wednesday social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, as well as messaging application WhatsApp all appeared to be have been disabled across Iraq except in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.
The services were only accessible by using a VPN, which effectively disguises the location of a device.
Since Tuesday, Iraqi security forces have fired live rounds and tear gas every day to disperse the protesters, leaving 33 people dead and hundreds wounded.
Police shot at a small group of protesters in Baghdad on Friday after three deadly days of anti-government unrest and Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said no “magic solution” was available, pledging vague reform that are unlikely to placate Iraqis.
Responding to the ongoing anti-corruption protests in Baghdad and southern Iraq, President of the New Generation Movement Shaswar Abdulwahid called for protests in Iraqi Kurdistan. He said on Wednesday that residents in Erbil, Sulaimani, Duhok, and Halabja governorates should also take to the streets.
“In the Kurdistan region, there are poor living conditions, theft of the country’s fortune by officials, injustice, and lack of services. They [officials] do not pay the salaries of their employees and the people and workers are in a bad condition in the market,” Abdulwahid said.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | nrttv.com | Middle East monitor | Reuters
Comments Comments
Loading...
HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The Kurdistan regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Transportation and Communications said on Thursday that it had rejected a call by the federal government to cut off the internet in the Kurdistan region.
In response to deadly protests rocking Baghdad and several southern Iraqi cities, the federal government cut off access to the internet on Wednesday.
After a 28-hour block, internet access briefly returned for several hours overnight, but appears to have been cut off again, according to NGO Netblocks.
Access in the Kurdistan region remained active. The Kurdish region’s network and connection to international communications infrastructure is separate from the one in southern and central Iraq.
A spokesperson for the ministry in Erbil said that the federal Ministry of Communications had called on them to suspend internet access and social networks.
“The [KRG] Ministry of Transportation and Communications is committed to the [KRG] Council of Ministers’ decision that the contracts of the internet services are taken by the Kurdistan regional Government, not Baghdad,” the statement said.
Internet access has been cut off across much of Iraq including the capital Baghdad with connectivity falling below 70%, internet blockage observatory NetBlocks said, amid renewed anti-government protests that turned violent and spread nationwide.
Earlier on Wednesday social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, as well as messaging application WhatsApp all appeared to be have been disabled across Iraq except in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.
The services were only accessible by using a VPN, which effectively disguises the location of a device.
Since Tuesday, Iraqi security forces have fired live rounds and tear gas every day to disperse the protesters, leaving 33 people dead and hundreds wounded.
Police shot at a small group of protesters in Baghdad on Friday after three deadly days of anti-government unrest and Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said no “magic solution” was available, pledging vague reform that are unlikely to placate Iraqis.
Responding to the ongoing anti-corruption protests in Baghdad and southern Iraq, President of the New Generation Movement Shaswar Abdulwahid called for protests in Iraqi Kurdistan. He said on Wednesday that residents in Erbil, Sulaimani, Duhok, and Halabja governorates should also take to the streets.
“In the Kurdistan region, there are poor living conditions, theft of the country’s fortune by officials, injustice, and lack of services. They [officials] do not pay the salaries of their employees and the people and workers are in a bad condition in the market,” Abdulwahid said.
Copyright © 2019, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | nrttv.com | Middle East monitor | Reuters
Comments Comments
Loading...