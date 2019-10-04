3 Gulf nations urge their citizens to leave Iraq

2019/10/04 | 19:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
… a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Iraqi security forces fired … a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Iraqi security forces fired … urge their citizens to leave Iraq
BAGHDAD (AP) — The Latest on developments …
… a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Iraqi security forces fired … a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Iraqi security forces fired … urge their citizens to leave Iraq
BAGHDAD (AP) — The Latest on developments …