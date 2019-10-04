عربي | كوردى


3 Gulf nations urge their citizens to leave Iraq

3 Gulf nations urge their citizens to leave Iraq
2019/10/04 | 19:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

… a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Iraqi security forces fired … a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Iraqi security forces fired … urge their citizens to leave Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) — The Latest on developments …

All Text here: Iraq News ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW