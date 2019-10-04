Iraqi community in Berlin Support protests in Baghdad

2019/10/04 | 22:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Members of the Iraqi community demonstrated in Germany's capital Berlin on Friday in support of protests in Baghdad and a number of central and southern provinces.
They are demonstrating and shouting overthrowing the regime and subordination to Iran.
"The people want to overthrow the regime," "Iran get out get out," and "Baghdad will win," demonstrators chanted the Iraqi flag.
The protesters chanted slogans against the parties in power, stressing the need for the European Union and the United Nations to support the protests in Iraq.
The demonstrators demanded Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to resign.Sweden also witnessed similar demonstrations by the Iraqi community yesterday afternoon.
