37 killed, 1329 wounded in Baghdad`s protests on Friday: UNHCR

2019/10/05 | 00:40
Thirty-seven people have died in protests as of Friday night, the United NationsHigh Commissioner for Human Rights in Iraq said."Deaths toll in the protests amounted to 37 martyrs and injuries (1329) from both sides," a UNHCR statement said.It said 272 people had been arrested and that the details were as of midnight Friday, 10 October 2019. 

