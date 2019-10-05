Home › Baghdad Post › Baghdad`s protests death toll rises to 100 and injuries to 4000

2019/10/05 | 15:15



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Security and medical sources revealed that the number of victims of protests in Baghdad and the southern cities of the country raised to 100 martyrs, including 7 adolescents, and 4000 wounded.For their part, local sources confirmed that the demonstrations centered in the past hours in the areas of struggle, Mohammed al-Qasim, Fadl, Zaafaraniyah, Husaynah, al-Sha'la, Shaab and Or neighborhood, as well as aviation yards and Khalani and areas near al-Kilani.In the south, the army reinforced its deployment with additional armor and troops in Qadisiyah and Dhi Qar after storming two government buildings and the office of a member of parliament for the "Fatah" coalition.