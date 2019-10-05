Iraq refutes reports claiming Salih headed for KRG amid protests

2019/10/05 | 16:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraq has refuted the reports claiming that President Barham Salih headed for the Kurdistan Region amid protests in Baghdad and other major cities.
In remarks, Hawzhin Omar, the presidential advisor, rejected the claims and said that Salih had organized a meeting between the three presidencies to discuss the deteriorating situation, since the first day of demonstrations.
Several Iraqi reports had claimed that Salih had left for the Kurdistan Region's Sulaimaniya province after protests turned violent in Baghdad and other provinces.
Thousands of people in Iraq have begun demonstrations since Tuesday to protest against the poor public services, corruption, and unemployment.
