WATCH: Kurdish security arrest 6 Iranians on drug-smuggling charges

2019/10/05 | 17:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Directorate General of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate in the Kurdistan Region on Saturday said it seized over 15 kilograms of ketamine.
The directorate said in a statement that its officers and employees confiscated more than 15 kilograms of the drug at the Haji Omran border crossing, located on the border with Kurdistan and Iran.
Ketamine, also known as “special K,” is a dissociative drug, which causes the user to experience a detachment of the mind from the body. The illegal substance is sold in powder form and can be sniffed, smoked, injected, or mixed with a liquid. Ketamine is also used in medicine for anesthesia purposes.
Kurdish security arrested six Iranian suspects, including a woman, after the banned substance was found hidden in suitcases, the statement added.
“The defendants represent an organized gang that brought the narcotics through the Haji Omran border area,” the anti-narcotics directorate said, adding the suspects would be referred to the judiciary, and an investigation would be launched against them.
