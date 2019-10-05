Home › Baghdad Post › Follow-up committee from PM's office meet with protesters over demands

2019/10/05 | 22:15



In remarks on Saturday, the sources said “the follow-up committee met with a delegation from the protesters at Al-Aziziya region for talks over their demands.



Earlier today, President Barham Salih met with Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi to tackle the recent developments regarding the protests that swept across the capital Baghdad and major Iraqi cities.







In statements by their offices, both Halbousi and Salih stressed necessity of having plans for offering better services and countering corruption.







They also highlighted the importance for preserving social security and safety of the protesters as well as security troops.







Thousands of people in Iraq have begun demonstrations since Tuesday to protest against the poor public services, corruption, and unemployment.



