Armed militias attack al-Arabiya’s office in Baghdad

2019/10/05 | 23:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Armed militias stormed TV satellite channel al-Arabiya’soffice in Baghdad, hit the correspondents there and smashed their equipment andmobile phones.According to some sources that Badr Brigades Shiitemilitias were behind the attack that targeted TV satellite channel Al-Arabiya’soffice in Baghdad and protected Qatari-based al-Jazeera.At least 100people were killed and nearly 4,000 injured as tens of thousands ofprotesters have taken to the streets in Baghdad and southernIraq over the past five days, according to the Iraqi High Commission forHuman Rights.Securityforces fired live ammunition and tear gas at demonstrators in Baghdad onSaturday, killing at least eight people and wounding 17, health and securityofficials said.Such protests arebeing staged against a lack of jobs, corruption and poor public services.Living conditions were impacted by the war against the Islamic State,which took control of large parts of the country in 2014.Politicalunrest is arguably the toughest challenge for Iraq sincethe defeat of ISIS two years ago, and the first major challenge for PrimeMinister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.