Armed militias attack al-Arabiya’s office in Baghdad

2019/10/05 | 23:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Armed militias stormed TV satellite channel al-Arabiya’s

office in Baghdad, hit the correspondents there and smashed their equipment and

mobile phones.

According to some sources that Badr Brigades Shiite

militias were behind the attack that targeted TV satellite channel Al-Arabiya’s

office in Baghdad and protected Qatari-based al-Jazeera.

At least 100

people were killed and nearly 4,000 injured as tens of thousands of

protesters have taken to the streets in Baghdad and southern

Iraq over the past five days, according to the Iraqi High Commission for

Human Rights.

Security

forces fired live ammunition and tear gas at demonstrators in Baghdad on

Saturday, killing at least eight people and wounding 17, health and security

officials said.Such protests are

being staged against a lack of jobs, corruption and poor public services.

Living conditions were impacted by the war against the Islamic State,

which took control of large parts of the country in 2014.Political

unrest is arguably the toughest challenge for Iraq since

the defeat of ISIS two years ago, and the first major challenge for Prime

Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


