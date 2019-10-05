Armed militias attack al-Arabiya’s office in Baghdad

2019/10/05 | 23:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Armed militias stormed TV satellite channel al-Arabiya’s
office in Baghdad, hit the correspondents there and smashed their equipment and
mobile phones.
According to some sources that Badr Brigades Shiite
militias were behind the attack that targeted TV satellite channel Al-Arabiya’s
office in Baghdad and protected Qatari-based al-Jazeera.
At least 100
people were killed and nearly 4,000 injured as tens of thousands of
protesters have taken to the streets in Baghdad and southern
Iraq over the past five days, according to the Iraqi High Commission for
Human Rights.
Security
forces fired live ammunition and tear gas at demonstrators in Baghdad on
Saturday, killing at least eight people and wounding 17, health and security
officials said.Such protests are
being staged against a lack of jobs, corruption and poor public services.
Living conditions were impacted by the war against the Islamic State,
which took control of large parts of the country in 2014.Political
unrest is arguably the toughest challenge for Iraq since
the defeat of ISIS two years ago, and the first major challenge for Prime
Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.
Armed militias stormed TV satellite channel al-Arabiya’s
office in Baghdad, hit the correspondents there and smashed their equipment and
mobile phones.
According to some sources that Badr Brigades Shiite
militias were behind the attack that targeted TV satellite channel Al-Arabiya’s
office in Baghdad and protected Qatari-based al-Jazeera.
At least 100
people were killed and nearly 4,000 injured as tens of thousands of
protesters have taken to the streets in Baghdad and southern
Iraq over the past five days, according to the Iraqi High Commission for
Human Rights.
Security
forces fired live ammunition and tear gas at demonstrators in Baghdad on
Saturday, killing at least eight people and wounding 17, health and security
officials said.Such protests are
being staged against a lack of jobs, corruption and poor public services.
Living conditions were impacted by the war against the Islamic State,
which took control of large parts of the country in 2014.Political
unrest is arguably the toughest challenge for Iraq since
the defeat of ISIS two years ago, and the first major challenge for Prime
Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.