UN denounces violence during Iraq protests

2019/10/05 | 23:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The United Nations has denounced the violence practices during anti-government protests in Iraq that led to the killing of 100 across the country and wounded thousands, saying "this must stop"."Five days of reported deaths and injuries; this must stop," Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the special representative of the UN secretary general in Iraq, said in a tweet.According to the Iraqi parliament's human rights commission, 99 people have been killed and nearly 4,000 wounded since protests against unemployment and living conditions erupted Tuesday in Baghdad before spreading to the south of the country.
