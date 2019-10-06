Iraq's President Saleh escapes to Sulaymaniyah

2019/10/06 | 02:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi President Barham Saleh has shortly escaped from the Green Zone to Sulaymaniyah City after the approaching of Iraqi protesters to enter the Green Zone amid heavy gunfire from Iran-backed Saraya al-Khorasani terrorist militias.
At least 100 people were killed and nearly 4,000 injured as tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in Baghdad and southern Iraq over the past five days, according to the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights.Security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas at demonstrators in Baghdad on Saturday, killing at least eight people and wounding 17, health and security officials said.Such protests are being staged against a lack of jobs, corruption and poor public services. Living conditions were impacted by the war against the Islamic State, which took control of large parts of the country in 2014.Political unrest is arguably the toughest challenge for Iraq since the defeat of ISIS two years ago, and the first major challenge for Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.
At least 100 people were killed and nearly 4,000 injured as tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in Baghdad and southern Iraq over the past five days, according to the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights.Security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas at demonstrators in Baghdad on Saturday, killing at least eight people and wounding 17, health and security officials said.Such protests are being staged against a lack of jobs, corruption and poor public services. Living conditions were impacted by the war against the Islamic State, which took control of large parts of the country in 2014.Political unrest is arguably the toughest challenge for Iraq since the defeat of ISIS two years ago, and the first major challenge for Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi.