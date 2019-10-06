Home › kurdistan 24 › Syrian Kurds say Turkish attack would help ISIS fighters to escape

2019/10/06 | 10:15



The administration said that such an attack would “serve terror and be a real opportunity for ISIS to reorganize itself and thus take control of large areas of Syria.”



It furthermore added that it would also provide an opportunity for the thousands of Islamic State detainees and their families held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in camps and prisons “to flee, which would pose a threat to the region and the world.”



On Saturday, Erdogan claimed in a speech to his Justice and Development Party (AKP) that Turkey was readying a cross-border assault and had completed its preparations to do so. Moreover, on Tuesday, Erdogan told Turkey’s parliament about his intentions in Syria, including for the 3.6 million Syrian refugees now living in Turkey.



Such a plan, if implemented, would bring about radical demographic change, creating an “Arab belt” between Kurdish-inhabited areas of Turkey and Syria.



Furthermore, the administration warned that such an attack would displace “millions of unarmed Syrians.” This could force Syrians “to leave the area to various countries of the world that will lead to a humanitarian disaster.”



In case Turkey does launch an attack, officials from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have said that they expect thousands would flee to the east into the Kurdistan Region.



Moreover, this would also threaten the fragile stability that the US-led coalition, in partnership with the SDF, has established in northeast Syria, while raising the prospect of the re-emergence of the Islamic State.



The US-backed SDF made clear on Saturday that they would “not hesitate to turn any unprovoked attack by Turkey into an all-out war on the entire border to defend ourselves and our people.”



