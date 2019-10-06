Shaswar Abdulwahid reelected as New Generation Movement president, Iraqi Kurdistan

2019/10/06 | 13:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Shaswar Abdulwahid, the president of the New Generation Movement (Newey Nwê), Sulaimani, Iraqi Kurdistan, July 2019. Photo: Abdulwahid’s FB
SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Shaswar Abdulwahid was reelected as president of the New Generation Movement (Newey Nwê) during the group’s first general congress in Sulaimani, Iraqi Kurdistan, on Saturday.
Abdulwahid expressed his thanks to members and backers of New Generation for their support and assistance in working to fight the culture of corruption and self-dealing in the Kurdistan region’s politics.
“Everyone should be hard-working and unrelenting if they want to advance life in Kurdistan,” Abdulwahid said during a news conference after the congress.
“There have been attempts to make us submit to money and posts in order to frustrate the people, but we continue and do not yield,” he said.
“Our aim is to serve the people and homeland, not to take posts and positions.”
The New Generation Movement is a civil, popular movement that was founded in January 2018. It has representation in both the Kurdistan Parliament in Erbil and the Council of Representatives in Baghdad.
“The New Generation Movement is challenging the political paradigm of the two ruling parties: where one has been in existence for 73 years and the other for 44 years,”
Regarding the protests in central and southern Iraq, Abdulwahid said that “the corruption that has brought the people in Baghdad and other cities in Iraq into the streets, it is present in the Kurdistan Region as well.”
The New Generation president also said that Kirkuk has been harmed due to the policy of the Region’s officials.
“If the Kurdistan Regional Government does not make realistic reforms, and we are sure it will not, the situation may get out of control, which will not benefit anyone,” Abdulwahid continued.
He then predicted that there would be a sea change in local politics.
“If the government wanted to act wisely, it would resign because this current government cannot respond to the people’s demands. It is not the people’s representative because it has only gained 30 percent of the votes of the Kurdistan Region’s people.”
“New Generation will pursue real reforms. Our rivals are on their deathbed.”
