Iraq government issues new promises after 18 killed overnight in protests

2019/10/06 | 15:15 (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Anti-government protesters set fires and close a street during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq. Picture: AP Photo/Hadi MizbanBaghdad – At least 18 people were killed in clashes between anti-government protesters and police in Baghdad overnight, according to police and medical sources, as the cabinet tried to appease public anger over corruption and unemployment with a new reform plan. The scale of the protests, in which nearly 100 people have died since Tuesday, has taken the authorities by surprise. Two years after the defeat of Islamic State, security is better than it has been in years, but corruption is rampant, wrecked infrastructure has not been rebuilt and jobs remain scarce. Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s 17-point plan was the result of an emergency cabinet meeting on Saturday night and comes after days of offering only vague reform promises. It includes increased subsidized housing for the poor, stipends for the unemployed as well as training programs and small loans initiatives for unemployed youth. The families of those killed during demonstrations this week will also get payouts and care usually granted to members of the security forces killed during war.