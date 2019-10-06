Home › kurdistan 24 › Iraq launches latest multi-province military campaign to hunt down ISIS

Iraq launches latest multi-province military campaign to hunt down ISIS

The operation will occur in four stages, targeting Islamic State cells in areas that will include the provinces of Anbar, Salahuddin, and Kirkuk. It is just the latest security crackdown in a greater operation dubbed "Will of Victory."



In August, Iraqi forces claimed success in clearing many of the extremist groups' remnants in the provinces of Diyala and Nineveh, but insurgent attacks continue.



The Iraqi military carries out major raids and other operations with regularity across several provinces in attempts to track down Islamic State sleeper cells now attempting to reorganize and launch attacks throughout the country.



The announcement comes as Iraq's security forces face international condemnation for their use of violence in response to demonstrations that started in Baghdad on Tuesday and have spread to multiple other cities. Nearly 100 have been reported killed and thousands wounded.



Protesters have been demanding an end to low standards of living, increased job opportunities, improved public services, and an end to rampant institutional corruption. At an extraordinary session on Saturday night called by Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi, the Council of Ministers issued its first package of "important decisions."



The Joint Operations Command said in a statement that it had "launched the sixth phase of the operation 'Will of Victory' at dawn today, Sunday, October 6, 2019, to search, cleanse, and eliminate terrorist outposts, drying up the sources of terrorism and arresting wanted persons."



