Cabinet to be dismissed or granted timeline for reform: Kurdish MP

2019/10/06 | 15:45



In remarks, MP Dilan Ghafour, from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), said the Kurdish blocs should have a unified stance toward the ongoing incidents.



“The Kurdish blocs should review the situations from all aspects like the dismissal of the government or providing it with a timeline for reform,” Ghafour said.



The blocs, according to Ghafour, “supports the stability of Iraq as well as the demands of protesters.”



The parliament is expected to hold an ordinary session on Monday to discuss the demands submitted by the protesters’ representatives to the parliament.



