Iran would reduce more nuclear commitments, If Europeans do not comply

2019/10/06 | 16:20



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran would drop more of its nuclear commitments, if Europeans do not assist it to economically benefit from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Behrooz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Sunday.In remarks, Kamalvandi said Iran will continue to reduce its commitments, if the remaining parties to the deal do not realize their own commitments.He also stressed that Iran's withdrawal from parts of its commitments were a reaction to the U.S. unilateral withdrawal from the accord in May 2018.Since May 2018, Iran has been pressuring the UK, France and Germany to facilitate trade despite the U.S. sanctions, but Europeans have hesitated as the U.S. has kept up diplomatic pressure.