Sadr insists on stance, calls for cabinet dismissal

2019/10/06
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Muqtada al-Sadr, who leads the largest bloc in the Iraqi parliament, has insisted on stance calling for the dismissal of PM Adil Abdul-Mahdi’s cabinet, in the wake of recent protests staged in the capital Baghdad and other major cities.
In remarks on Saturday, sources said prominent political figures managed to convince Sadr to retreat back from his call to sack the cabinet, however, he insisted on his stance, which raised concerns that his followers would join the protests.
Medical and police sources have indicated more protesters were killed and injured as a result of clashes between the demonstrators and security troops.
The United Nations mission in Iraq called for halting the violence and holding those responsible for it accountable.
