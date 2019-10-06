Home › Iraq News › High chance of PUK withdrawing from Iraqi Kurdistan government: official

High chance of PUK withdrawing from Iraqi Kurdistan government: official

2019/10/06 | 18:15



SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— A member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan’s (PUK) political bureau said on Saturday that there is a high chance that the PUK would withdraw from Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government if they do not reach an agreement with Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Change Movement (Gorran) to better balance power between the parties.



Arez Abdulla indicated that there was growing sentiment among some party leaders that PUK officials are being sidelined in the decision-making process, NRT TV reported.



“Qubad Talabani is under a lot of pressure inside PUK not to accept restrictions on his authority and powers as a part of his position in the government,” he said.























“Other ministers are also prone to have their authority restricted in the government” Abdulla added.



“The KDP is trying to work solo and is walking alone and not in accordance with previous agreements between the PUK and the KDP.”



The KDP is by far the largest party in the Kurdistan Parliament and said from the outset of the government formation process that it would not share power equally with smaller partners, but would operate on majoritarian principles.



The KDP controls 45 seats, compared with 21 for the PUK and 12 for Gorran.



Nevertheless, it sought to bring both parties into government with it, which dragged out the government formation process for ten months.



Abdulla concluded that “no party or power can run the Region alone and that’s why the [PUK] formed the government with the KDP.”



