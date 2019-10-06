Late draw denies Dalkurd as promotion hunt to Sweden’s top division continues

2019/10/06 | 18:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A late 1-1 draw against IK Frej Taeby on Sunday denied Dalkurd FF a crucial win as their hunt for promotion to Sweden’s first division continues.
The Kurdish-affiliated club took an early lead through captain Ahmed Awad in the seventh minute and enjoyed most of the possession.
However, their opponents IK Frej Taeby continued to push forward and piled the pressure in the second half, eventually finding an equalizer in the 90th minute.
The draw means Dalkurd remains five points from a promotion play-off spot.
Dalkurd’s (13-4-10) next match is against IF Brommapojkarna (5-8-14) on Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. Erbil time.
Based in the Swedish city of Borlänge, Dalkurd was founded on Sept. 26, 2004, by nine Kurdish immigrants as a social project. The club has since built academies in both Sweden and the Kurdistan Region.
The team’s colors are symbolic of Kurdistan, with the Kurdish flag included in the crest on their shirts.
Dalkurd had bull-dozed its way up the ranks of Swedish football since its 2005 introduction in Tier Seven, winning five promotions in its first five seasons.
After a string of poor results in Sweden’s top division, Dalkurd were relegated on the last day of the 2018 season, finishing in 15th place with 24 points (6-6-18).
