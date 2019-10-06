Baghdad governor dismissed amid protests: Reports

2019/10/06 | 23:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Baghdad governor, Falah al-Jazaere, has been removed from his position amid the ongoing protests in the capital city and several other major provinces against corruption, unemployment, and poor public services, news reports said.
Meanwhile, other reports by the Iraqi media said that the Baghdad governor was not fired, but he had submitted his resignation letter, which was accepted on Sunday.
No further details were provided.
Thousands of Iraqi people have taken to the streets since Tuesday in Baghdad and other provinces, which resulted in killing of more than 100 people and injury of nearly 4,000 others.
Meanwhile, other reports by the Iraqi media said that the Baghdad governor was not fired, but he had submitted his resignation letter, which was accepted on Sunday.
No further details were provided.
Thousands of Iraqi people have taken to the streets since Tuesday in Baghdad and other provinces, which resulted in killing of more than 100 people and injury of nearly 4,000 others.